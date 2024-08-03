SmartFi (SMTF) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $51.48 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

