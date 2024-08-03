Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.79, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE SKLZ opened at $6.10 on Friday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

