SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 928,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

