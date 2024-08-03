Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 to $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:SLGN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $51.26. 843,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

