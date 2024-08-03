Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Up 9.3%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 91,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 175,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 61.19%. Analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

