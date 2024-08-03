SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Korn Ferry comprises 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 251,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

