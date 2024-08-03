SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.52.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

