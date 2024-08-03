SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 71,197 Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Legacy Housing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $644.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

