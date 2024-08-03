Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.98

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.98 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.05). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.05), with a volume of 740,266 shares traded.

Severfield Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.12. The firm has a market cap of £247.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Severfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

