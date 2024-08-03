Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 3rd

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

