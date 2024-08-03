Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $10.82. Select Water Solutions shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 80,313 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Northland Securities began coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

