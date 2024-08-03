Schwab Charitable Fund Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,573 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

