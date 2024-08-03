Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires Shares of 1,000 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $16.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,566. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.92 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

