Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.4 %

SNDR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

