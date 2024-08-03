Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.
Schneider National Stock Down 1.4 %
SNDR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDR
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.