Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 2,156.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

