Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

APTV opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

