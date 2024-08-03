Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average of $216.75.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

