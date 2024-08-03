Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

