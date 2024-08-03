Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 610,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,917,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $41.49 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

