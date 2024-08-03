Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

