Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Announces Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,493. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

