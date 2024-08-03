Rune Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Rune has a market capitalization of $17,398.31 and $38,970.99 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00005759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.69612912 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $51,105.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

