Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,370 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,611 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.81 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RKLB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

