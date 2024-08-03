RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.620-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92 to $0.93 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:RNG traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company's stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

