RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.28.

RingCentral Stock Up 5.4 %

RNG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

