RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.16 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $597,264.51 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,304 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $599,505.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

