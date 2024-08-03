ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

NYSE RMD traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,655. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $225.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

