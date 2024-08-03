Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $16.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

