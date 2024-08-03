Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,548. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

