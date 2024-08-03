Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 98,917,805 shares trading hands.

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

