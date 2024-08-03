RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.79). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.77), with a volume of 148,995 shares traded.
RDL Realisation Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.70.
RDL Realisation Company Profile
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
