Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W lowered Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,218. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

