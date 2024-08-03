Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $4.71 on Friday, reaching $90.16. 4,454,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,050. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

