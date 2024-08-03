Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 97,900 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CHRW traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. 2,362,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,734. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.