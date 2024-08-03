Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $68.85 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $68,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,450,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 108,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.98. 953,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,239. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

