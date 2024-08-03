Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $54,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 321.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,548 shares of company stock worth $12,288,213. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8,546.26. 20,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,555. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,700.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,851.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

