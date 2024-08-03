Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.00. 1,634,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,030. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

