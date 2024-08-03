Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. 6,856,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $189.22.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

