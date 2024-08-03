RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,324 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $26,617,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $20,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 704,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,171. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.47 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

