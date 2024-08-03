R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $14.05. R1 RCM shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 31,546,716 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $8,625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 76.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

