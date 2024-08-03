Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 4th.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
