QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.88 and last traded at $170.31. 5,067,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,247,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

