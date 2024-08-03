Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $72.89 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 57877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,765,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

