Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 577,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2,309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

