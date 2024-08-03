PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,746 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

PHM traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,011. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

