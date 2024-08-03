Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $12.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

