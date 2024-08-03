Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.62 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.370 EPS.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 359,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $718.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.