Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.62 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.370 EPS.
Proto Labs Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 359,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $718.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
