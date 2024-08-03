ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,404 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

