ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

ProPetro Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 2,183,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUMP

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.