ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.
ProPetro Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of PUMP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 2,183,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.
Insider Activity at ProPetro
In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
