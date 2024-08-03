PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0019

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $12.22 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00104872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

